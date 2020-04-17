A Connecticut man has been arrested for soliciting in a closed-door restaurant.

On Tuesday, the Haven Police New Haven Police arrived on a report of a burglar at the Soul de Cuba Café when they found a man sleeping inside. When authorities arrived, they found the man – later identified as Louis Angel Ortiz – on Crown Street “under the roof of a restaurant rumor.”

After a closer look at the security records, police found that he had escaped on Saturday, spending the next four days helping himself to thousands of meals, drinks, and beer.

In addition to dining at a restaurant for nothing, investigators said Ortiz said they were taking drinks and belongings to the apartment.

The manager told police the food was closed during coronavirus an infectious disease, and he was alone in the break in the course of a search.

The loss of food and beverages is estimated at billions of dollars, including 70 stolen bottles or alcohol.

Ortiz was convicted of third-degree, third-degree criminal and criminal mischief, as well as failure to appear before a license, and was being held on a $ 12,500 bond.

