Burglar jailed after police found him hiding by car

A burglar who broke into a house in north London to flee when the resident turned on the lights was glued by cops who found him hiding next to a car.

Buster Goldsmith of Havering appeared in Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, January 20, where he pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and an attempted burglary.

On Monday February 10, he was sentenced to 58 months in prison before the same court.

The 19-year-old was one of four suspects who broke into a residential address on the York Way Estate, N7, on Sunday August 11, 2019.

At 11:36 p.m., a call was made to 999 from the address indicating that a group of men had broken into the apartment and made threats.

The four suspects were wearing hoodies and masks, but they fled the apartment when the light was turned on by one of the occupants.

They then tried in vain to break into a nearby apartment before fleeing the premises.

While fleeing the building, police were called and an officer who was near the York Way Estate saw Goldsmith hiding next to a car.

He was detained and arrested that night and charged the next day.

A video surveillance review showed that the group was wearing hoods, hoodies and latex gloves climbing a high fence and entering the hall on the ground floor of the building.

Detective Constable Irfan Ahmad, who led the investigation, said, “This is a terrifying incident for the victims involved and they are still coming to terms with what happened that night.

“Their sense of security in their own home – the place where they should feel most secure – has been shattered.

“We are pleased that Goldsmith did the right thing and acknowledged his involvement in the incident.

“We do know, however, that a number of other people have been implicated in this affair and are continuing our efforts to locate them.”

.