Burglar trio smash window and cricket trophies at Crawley ClubHouse restaurant sparking law enforcement attractiveness

A trio of burglars has smashed into a Crawley cafe and smashed trophies on show.

The ClubHouse cafe, which doubles up as the residence of the Crawey Eagles Cricket Club, was damaged into at 10.15pm on Wednesday (April 15) by three gentlemen, all putting on facial area coverings.

The adult men smashed a window to get into the setting up and continued by smashing the cricket trophies within.

The incident was captured on the Cherry Lane restaurant’s CCTV. Police think the suspects ended up then witnessed an hour later on in the Ifield Green spot with no their encounter coverings.

One particular of the males is explained as black, early thirties, of little create, about 5′ and was wearing a inexperienced hooded jacket with hood up, green tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

The second suspect is explained as a black, aged in his late twenties, 5’8”, of a greater create and was donning darkish grey hooded leading with hood up, darkish tracksuit bottoms and Nike trainers.

The 3rd suspect is described as a black, short and slim and was wearing a hooded jacket which seemed padded.

Sussex Police are desirable for any witnesses who may have witnessed the three gentlemen alongside one another ahead of or immediately after incident particularly with their facial area coverings off.

If you recognise any of the suspects from these pictures or have any facts that might support with enquiries please speak to the police by reporting online or calling 101 quoting serial 1593 of 15/04.