burglaries-reported-on-the-around-west-facet:-law-enforcement

Two burglaries were being noted in February on the Around West Facet.

In each and every incident, an individual broke into the entrance or back again doorway of a residence and stole jewelry, Chicago law enforcement claimed in a community warn. A navy blue motor vehicle was seen idling in a close by alley.

The robberies happen about five p.m. Feb. 17 in the 1700 block of South Clinton Street and about four p.m. Feb. 18 in the 1400 block of South Emerald Avenue, law enforcement claimed.

Anyone with data is asked to call Place Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

