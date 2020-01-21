Burglars also steal Sherman Oaks woman’s most precious commodity: her dog

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – When Barbara Goodhill investigated what was missing after a Friday night burglary, the Sherman Oaks woman ignored all of the missing jewelry and focused on her biggest loss.

“Not only did they ransack my house and steal valuables, but they stole my dog,” 71-year-old Eyewitness News told.

This dog is Stella, his 4 year old Labradoodle. During the break-in, she was at home with Daisy, the old English sheepdog, but Daisy was the only dog ​​that remained when the police responded to the burglar alarm. Stella had been abandoned.

“She probably trusted when they took her,” said Goodhill. “She is just a bundle of joy and spirit and I guess too friendly for her own good.”

But Stella has a microchip with Home Again, and the company has emailed Goodhill to let her know that the dog appeared at the VCA Advanced Care Center until Lawndale.

Goodhill called VCA to ask her questions about Stella and was told that two men said they had found the dog and asked if they could drop it off. Staff told them they did not accept stray people, but they scanned Stella for a microchip, setting off an alert at home and frightening the men with the stolen dog.

“The two men realized that they could be exposed clearly and they fled,” said Goodhill.

Unfortunately, they took Stella with them.

Now LAPD is investigating and should examine a surveillance video of the suspects from the veterinary hospital.

Goodhill littered his neighborhood and the area around VCA in Lawndale with posters of missing dogs. She also offers a $ 500 reward for the safe return of Stella.

“What keeps me awake every night since it happened is, ‘Is she wandering the streets? Did they free her? Where is she? Is she treated well? ‘”said Goodhill, tears in her eyes.

Goodhill says a $ 500 reward can be collected from The Pet Doctors of Sherman Oaks, 13756 Ventura Boulevard. Whoever has Stella can drop it off and collect the money without question.

