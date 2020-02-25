burglars-concentrate-on-south-aspect-businesses:-police

Law enforcement are warning business enterprise house owners on the South Side of a sequence of burglaries described in modern weeks in Beverly, Gresham and Chatham.

In every situation, the burglars smashed windows and took cash from funds registers and ATMs, Chicago police stated.

The burglaries took place:

About 3: 20 a.m. Feb. 1 in the 2100 block of West 95th Street

About three a.m. Feb. 12 in the 7600 block of South Ashland Avenue

About 2: 15 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue and

About 6 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 900 block of West 87th Road

The suspects had been carrying masks and dark outfits, police stated.

Anyone with info is asked to get in touch with Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.

