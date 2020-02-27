burglars-goal-bronzeville-flats:-law-enforcement

Police are warning inhabitants on the South Side of a collection of burglaries reported in recent weeks in Bronzeville.

In each and every situation, the burglars compelled the front doorway open up, Chicago law enforcement explained in a group warn.

The burglaries happened:

Involving 2: 30 p.m. and seven: 30 p.m. Feb. five in the 4600 block of South Vincennes Avenue

In between 9 a.m. and five p.m. Feb. seven in the 4400 block of South Calumet Avenue

At six p.m. Feb. 14 in the 300 block of East 48th Street

At one p.m. Feb. 19 in the 300 block of East 48th Road

Involving 7: 30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 4300 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue and

Involving 6: 30 a.m. and 6: 30 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 4500 block of South Calumet Avenue.

Police did not immediately offer a description of any suspects.

Any person with information and facts is asked to call Space Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

Read far more on crime, and monitor the city’s homicides.