burglars-goal-bronzeville-flats:-law-enforcement

Police are warning inhabitants on the South Side of a collection of burglaries reported in recent weeks in Bronzeville.
In each and every situation, the burglars compelled the front doorway open up, Chicago law enforcement explained in a group warn.
The burglaries happened:
- Involving 2: 30 p.m. and seven: 30 p.m. Feb. five in the 4600 block of South Vincennes Avenue
- In between 9 a.m. and five p.m. Feb. seven in the 4400 block of South Calumet Avenue
- At six p.m. Feb. 14 in the 300 block of East 48th Street
- At one p.m. Feb. 19 in the 300 block of East 48th Road
- Involving 7: 30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 4300 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue and
- Involving 6: 30 a.m. and 6: 30 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 4500 block of South Calumet Avenue.
Police did not immediately offer a description of any suspects.
Any person with information and facts is asked to call Space Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
