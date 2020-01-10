Burglars in the pot shop have seized more than $ 100K in cash in Chicago, police say

Loading...

The burglars who ran a Marijuana pharmacy in Logan Square earlier this week in a potential internal job spent more than $ 100,000 in cash, Chicago police said Friday.

According to the police and the owner of the pharmacy, several people broke in early Monday at 2847 W. Fullerton. The suspects, who may have used a keycard to gain access to the store, subsequently stole more than $ 100,000 and left without taking pot products.

“We suspect that the people who committed this burglary had very specific knowledge of the floor itself,” said police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. “We definitely work with store management and property to complete a checklist of things we want to do, but there is no doubt that this was not a random break-in.”

No one has been detained, Guglielmi said.

Danny Marks, the owner of MOCA, declined to comment on the amount of stolen money.

Earlier this week, Marks said the burglary occurred around 3 o’clock that morning. Although no security personnel or other personnel were present during the break-in, Marks noted that the store’s security system is “of the highest standards and that we have on-site security personnel at all opening times.”

“We take security very seriously and have never experienced such an incident since we first opened it in 2016,” Marks said of the burglary, which took place only five days after recreational marijuana was legalized throughout the state. Like other pharmacies in the city, MOCA saw loads of new customers who spent nearly $ 11 million on the entire state in the first five days of the sale.

The Potty Law of Illinois requires that pharmacies have continuous video surveillance and have a contract with a private security company. In addition, stores must keep all cannabis and money in a ‘reinforced safe room’ to prevent theft.

Because marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, pot companies have limited options for banking and processing transactions. Like many other pharmacies in Illinois, MOCA only accepts cash that is later deposited with the few banks that do business with cannabis companies.

Although legislation aimed at tackling the banking issue passed the General Assembly of Illinois last year, a similar measure has stalled in the US Senate after passing the House. State treasurer Michael Frerichs from Illinois, an avid advocate for bank reform in the cannabis industry, defended the legislation in Illinois.

“In 2018, there was an estimated $ 136 million in legal cannabis sales in Illinois alone. So much money in every industry is ripe for theft, fraud and tax evasion, ”said Frerichs earlier in a statement.

“By encouraging financial institutions to offer basic banking services to cannabis-related companies, these companies can pay their taxes and fees transparently, comply with regulations and thrive just like any other legal commercial company.”