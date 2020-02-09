Burglars Loot Flooded Homes After Devastating Southland Storm

Thieves looted homes in the flood-ravaged areas of Mataura and Brydone, Southland.

Two unattended homes were broken into and “unknowns” were spotted on and around the rural properties of Mataura and Lumsden.

The aliens fled when confronted, said Master Sergeant Gore Cynthia Fairley.

“We have seen an astonishing response from people who have helped their neighbors and fellow citizens after the floods, but unfortunately some properties have been targeted by thieves while left unattended.”

Thousands of people in the cities of Southland were evacuated when the floodwaters swept through Fiordland, Southland and the south and west of Otago from Monday to Wednesday.

Water flooded low houses, businesses and farms, closed many highways and roads and cut Gore for more than 24 hours.

Residents deploy sandbags in Selford St, Gore. Photo / Otago Daily Times.

Police have intensified patrols in Mataura, Gore and Wyndham since the evacuations and have called a team from Canterbury to assist them, said Fairley.

The burglary investigations were underway.

“Police urge people to take steps to prevent easy access to their assets, to lock and secure their homes and valuables, to invest in good security and alarm systems and to engrave tools and items valuable.”

Police also asked people repairing fences or cleaning up damage from the floods to stay alert and call 111 immediately if they see unusual activity, people or vehicles.

Signs indicate the extent of the problem at the entrance to Gore River Tce. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

“It can also be a period of intense stress and fatigue for residents, farmers and workers as the full impact of the floods subsides,” said Fairley.

Qualified advisers can be reached at 1737, a toll-free, text, and 24/7 service number, she said.

“We want people to remember to eat, rest and take care of each other, and to contact the Rural Support Trust and Federated Farmers if help is needed.”

Fairley thanked volunteers from Fire and Emergency NZ, civil defense, NZDF and local community councils for their work and support during and after the flood.

Anyone with information about burglaries or who has been the victim of a crime in the area should call the police at 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

