[Burglars pry open up doorways at Close to North Facet eating places: police]

Police are warning business house owners on the In the vicinity of North Aspect of a pair of latest cafe burglaries related to a string of similar incidents above the past few of months.

In every scenario, somebody compelled their way into the front doorway of dining places applying a “pry tool” and stole residence from inside, Chicago police reported in a community warn.

The most current burglaries happened in the afternoon Feb. 12 in the 200 block of West North Ave and Sunday early morning in the 200 block of East Ohio Road, police mentioned.

Law enforcement previously warned enterprise owners of 6 very similar burglaries, the earliest of which was described Dec. 26, 2019, in the 400 block of North Dearborn Road.

The suspect was explained as a 45 to 60-year-previous guy standing among 6 ft and six-foot-3, weighing 185-200 lbs . and putting on darkish clothes.

Any individual with details is asked to simply call Region Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

