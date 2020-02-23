[Burglars strike mailboxes in Uptown, around Lathrop Houses: law enforcement]

Police are warning people about mail and package deal thefts this thirty day period in Uptown and around the Lathrop Households housing improvement on the North Side.

In each and every scenario, two suspects broke into mailboxes at big residential complexes and took offers and other mail, according to a neighborhood warn from Chicago police.

The burglaries occurred:

At 3: 38 a.m. Feb. seven in the 1000 block of West Leland Avenue

Concerning 2 a.m. and three a.m. Feb. 11 in the 1700 block of West Altgeld Avenue and

About 3 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 1700 block of West Terra Cotta Place.

The suspects were explained as two males, police stated. They have been noticed working with a dim 4-doorway sedan and a white SUV.

Any one with information is questioned to simply call Spot North detectives at 312-744-8263.

