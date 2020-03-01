burglars-target-park-manor-residences,-garages

Law enforcement are warning South Side people about a string of burglaries past month in Park Manor.

At minimum 1 suspect entered apartments or garages to steal things, Chicago law enforcement said in a group inform.

The burglaries occurred:

About 11: 50 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 7300 block of South Langley Avenue

About nine: 50 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 7400 block of South Evans Avenue

About six p.m. Feb. 21 in the 7400 block of South Langley Avenue and

About 11 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 7400 block of South Langley Avenue.

One particular of the break-ins concerned two suspects, police claimed. 1 of them was a male sporting a mask.

Any one with data is asked to make contact with Space Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

