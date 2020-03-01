Burglars target Park Manor residences, garages

By
Nellie McDonald
-
burglars-target-park-manor-residences,-garages

Law enforcement are warning South Side people about a string of burglaries past month in Park Manor.

At minimum 1 suspect entered apartments or garages to steal things, Chicago law enforcement said in a group inform.

The burglaries occurred:

  • About 11: 50 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 7300 block of South Langley Avenue
  • About nine: 50 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 7400 block of South Evans Avenue
  • About six p.m. Feb. 21 in the 7400 block of South Langley Avenue and
  • About 11 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 7400 block of South Langley Avenue.

One particular of the break-ins concerned two suspects, police claimed. 1 of them was a male sporting a mask.

Any one with data is asked to make contact with Space Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

Study a lot more on crime, and keep track of the city’s homicides.