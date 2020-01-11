Burglary suspect stuck under tires calls 911

Loading...

BARTOW COUNTY, Georgia – A robbery suspect called 911 on his own when a tire rack fell on him inside the store which he is accused of attempting to rob.

According to WSB, an Atlanta ABC subsidiary, 30-year-old Nathaniel King is accused of breaking into a tire store last weekend. On the other side of the door, a tire carrier fell on him, trapping him inside.

Cartersville Police Department representative Michael Bettikofer said King was in dire straits because the business was closed and no one was there.

King called 911 and told a dispatcher that he thought he was going to die.

Bettikofer said a police officer found King under the tires.

“He observed the suspect under the tires screaming for help,” said Bettikofer. “The officer was finally able to enter this business, remove the tires and take him out.”

Bettikofer said that King had told the rescuing officer that he was being chased and that he had run into the store to get away from his pursuer, but the officers were unable to confirm this. history.

King was not injured in the incident, but was arrested on charges of trespassing.

