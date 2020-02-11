Burke Shelley of Budgie refuses surgery for life-threatening aortic aneurysm

Burke Shelley of Budgie says he has rejected surgery for an aortic aneurysm because he fears that surgery may result in spinal damage, leaving him in a wheelchair.

The condition causes a bulge in the wall of the aorta – the main artery that carries blood between the heart and the rest of the body.

Wales Online reports that the singer and bass player was diagnosed with a six-centimeter aortic aneurysm ten years ago, and the condition has now returned – but Shelley is determined to continue.

He says: “Doctors have told me that I still have an aneurysm, a criticism, this time even higher in my aorta. It has been there for more than six months. They have said that they should definitely work on it right away, but I I said no.

“I am 70 next month and want to live what I have and not be lame.”

Shelley adds: “I have faith in God and I am not worried about where I am going. So I just go when He decides to take me and in the meantime I keep doing what I want to do. Simple as that. “

Shelley says that the surgery he had in 2010 for the condition resulted in damage to his diaphragm, which prevented him from singing properly.

However, he reports that he has unfinished material with vocals from 10 years ago, that he hopes to release as an album in the future.

Budgie’s last studio album was You’re All Living in Cuckooland, which was released in 2006.