Burlington boys, Newburyport girls catch Div. 4 titles of relay tracks – Boston Herald

The boys’ track team in Burlington claimed its fourth consecutive MSTCA Division 4 State Relays title Friday at the Reggie Lewis Center, but Wilmington made them sweat until the last round of the night.

The Wildcats needed a second place in the 4 × 400-meter relay to dethrone the Red Devils, and were in position midway through the final race of the finish, but faded into third place, leaving them half a point short when Burlington left trophy again raised 35 points to Wilmington’s 34.5

“For the past two years I have told coaches that we had no chance and people thought I was a jerk when we won,” said Burlington coach Mike Carr. “We had a lot of problems today, but I tell the children every year that this happens in the relay. We had our opening with a dual meeting with Wilmington and we were the same, so we are two similarly matched teams. ”

Burlington won only once and started the event with a win in the 50 shuttle obstacles, but placed in six different events.

There was much less tension in the girls’ competition when Newburyport took the crown with 34 points, six free from Nauset as second. The Clippers won a few wins, essential with a first in the distance medley after a win in the 50 shuttle dash earlier, and also added two-thirds.

“We only got one score from last year, everyone else was back,” said Newburyport coach, Brian Moore. “Our 4 × 50 has won four years in a row and we have a good balance with distance and sprinting, so we thought we would be fine if we put that together.”

Meet records were broken on both the boys and girls side. The Northampton 4 × 800 quartet by Ben Howe, Tobias L’Esperance, Tim Jacques and Simon LaClair shattered the existing brand with more than eight seconds in 8: 02.17.

The Norton girls sprint medley team of Becca Pietrasiewicz, Heather Kurland, Ally Murphy and Eve Rodriguez set a new standard of 4: 14.7, although they were almost disqualified when teammates encouraged next to them.

GIRLS TEAM

1. Newburyport 34

2. Nauset 28

T3. Melrose 35

T3. Pentucket 35

5. Medfield 19

Girls 4 × 50 obstacles 1. North Reading 30.54

2. Plymouth South 31.04

3. Nauset 31.29

Girls 4 × 50 dash

1. Newburyport 25.34

2. Pentucket 25.38

3. Medfield 25.72

Girls 4 × 800

1. Northampton 10.06.20

2. Melrose 10: 08.22

3. Newburyport 10: 14.81

Girls sprint medley

1. Norton 4: 14.7

2. Nauset 4: 16.32

3. Amherst-Pelham 4: 30.24

Girls 4 × 200

1. Pentucket 1: 47.18

2. Melrose 1: 47.82

3. Newburyport 1: 50.29

Girls Distance Medley

1. Newburyport 13: 05.98

2. Wakefield 13: 17.12

3. Northampton 13: 21.61

Girls 4 × 400

1. Nauset 4: 12.60

2. Medfield 4: 14.16

3. Notre Dame (H) 4: 15.03

Girls high jump

1. Wakefield 14-6 1/4

2. Dedham 14-4 1/2

3. Pentucket / Wilmington 14-2 1/4

Girls jump

1. Notre Dane (H) 49-10

2. Randolph 45-9 1/4

3. Old Rochester 45-1

Girl shot put

1. North Middlesex 92-0

2. Swampscott 88-4

3. Wilmington 87-6 3/4

BOYS TEAM

1. Burlington 35

2. Wilmington 34.5

3. Triton 29.5

4. Northern reading 29

5. Wakefield 26

Boys 4 × 50 obstacles

1. Burlington 27.31

2. North reading 27.79

3. Plymouth South 28.88

Boys 4 × 50 dash

1. Northern reading 22.63

2. Canton 22.82

3. Wakefield 22.96

Boys 4 × 800

1. Northampton 8: 02.17

2. Triton 8: 25.01

3. Wilmington 8: 26.51

Boys sprint medley

1. Wakefield 3: 42.09

2. Wilmington 3: 45.89

3. Norwood 3: 47.73

Boys 4 × 200

1. Triton 1: 33.95

2. Canton 1: 34.39

3. Dighton-Rehoboth 1: 36.58

Medley boy distance

1. Northampton 11: 03.41

2. Burlington 11: 10.25

3. Wilmington 11: 12.88

Boys 4 × 400

1. Triton 3: 33.78

2. Wakefield 3: 35.11

3. Wilmington 3: 35.93

High jump boys

1. North reading 17-4 1/2

2. Dedham 17-0 1/2

3. Burlington 16-10 1/4

Boys jump

1. Dedham 59-3 1/2

2. Csnton. 57-5 1/2

3. Burlington 56-3 1/2

Boy shot put

1. Cut-off 133-11 1/2

2. Old Rochester 131-6

3. Randolph 118-3