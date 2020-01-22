Burn hazard “as important” as climate change emissions: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has argued that reducing the risk of burns is more important than reducing CO2 emissions in Australia’s future fight against bushfires.

Given the prospect of hotter and drier fires due to climate change, Morrison believes that the focus should be on minimizing fuel consumption.

“Reducing risks is as important as reducing emissions,” the Prime Minister told Sky News on Tuesday.

“Many would argue even more because it has a direct practical impact on the safety of a person entering a brush fire season.”

The head of the NSW Rural Fire Service previously said that risk reduction is important, but not a panacea for the bush fire hazard and has “no effect” on fire spreading in heavy or extreme weather.

Mr. Morrison said the government was considering an option to designate and shame states that do not complete the burns necessary to reduce danger.

He pointed to new national standards to achieve the hazard reduction goals, as well as a review of land clearance laws, local vegetation rules, and permission to graze in national parks.

“We are constantly reporting on our emissions reductions, but there is no national reporting system across the country to track the progress of hazard reduction,” he said.

“There has been a lot of talk about reducing emissions, and that’s fine. However, reducing risks will have a more practical effect on how safe people will be in the future fire season.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has set new national standards for the achievement of the hazard reduction targets through a series of new measures to combat future bushfires. (Getty)

The Australians now have until March 31 to undergo a parliamentary probe that will examine the intensity and frequency of bushfires.

The investigation was launched in December and deals, among other things, with vegetation and land management laws.

Mr. Morrison also wants these issues to be part of a planned royal commission for the extended fire season, in which nearly 30 people died and thousands of homes were destroyed.

He wants the investigation not to last longer than six months so that the recommendations are passed on before the next fire season.

Climate change activists gather at Sydney City Hall earlier this month. Australia’s dependence on fossil fuels is linked to the forest fire crisis. (Getty)

While a royal commission would also examine when the federal government could intervene in defense against natural disasters, the prime minister praised the state’s efforts.

State laws regarding clearing, native vegetation and national park grazing would also be part of the review.

The Prime Minister is preparing a cabinet proposal for a royal commission in the bushfire season, taking into account emissions reduction, adaptation and resilience measures.

The states would have to agree to the investigation.