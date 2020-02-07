Burned candidates meet for debate after Iowa conflagration

On Friday, four full days after contestants were asked who had won the Iowa caucus, the results are still so mired in confusion and incompetence that the Associated Press refused to announce a winner.

In some cases, a year of money, hard work and constant travel is essentially in the tubes. The National Democratic Committee becomes involved after the State Party of Iowa has missed all stages of the process. And with this trash fire that throws smoke in the background, seven presidential candidates will gather on the stage of debate in New Hampshire.

These are: former Vice President Joe Biden, the Senses. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and billionaire Tom Steyer.

For some candidates, this means using Friday’s step to sell a victory buried under the rubble.

Ninety-nine percent of the results are known, and Buttigieg appears to have won. With 26.2% of the equivalent of state delegates – which gives him 13 delegates – he is barely ahead of Sanders who obtained 12 delegates with 26.1%.

The two declared victory, Buttigieg on Monday evening before the results were known.

As discordant as his speech then seemed, in a context of chaos, it makes sense. Buttigieg needed Iowa’s victory and poured a lot of resources into the first state. He also votes decently in New Hampshire, perhaps benefiting from a boost from Iowa. But, according to the merger of FiveThirtyEight polls, it is seriously starting to hang around in the next states that don’t have almost entirely white electorates. Nevada and South Carolina, which hold their nomination contests later this month, are the first of these.

He is perhaps the most angered at the collapse of Iowa. Without the passionate and proven fan base of Sanders, he depends on these first two states to show voters that he is a viable candidate and to prove that he is not too green for the presidency. This message was tangled amidst the noise – count on it to hammer it home during the debate.

As for the attacks during the debate, Buttigieg has perhaps the most to gain by pursuing Sanders or Biden. As Sanders also declared himself the winner of the Iowa Caucus, natural friction occurs there.

Biden, on the other hand, had a disappointing performance in Iowa. Although the state plays with many of its weaknesses – a progressive democratic electorate and little diversity – a fourth place is not what its campaign hoped for. Buttigieg is therefore well placed to play its viability as a moderate alternative to Sanders and to support the argument of Biden’s “electability” all at once.

Sanders is extremely well positioned from Iowa. He won, or almost won, or won for all intents and purposes, and will probably win again in New Hampshire. He looks good in Nevada too – according to FiveThirtyEight, he and Biden seem to be essentially related in the state. He would be well placed to make a presentation to the debate by presenting himself as a unifier, someone who can bring the two wings of the party together, to make himself appear a more acceptable option for the democrats disappointed by the performance of Biden and perhaps forced to start considering a new leader. But Sanders tends to run for outsider status no matter what.

Warren had a good night in Iowa. Finishing above Biden gives her something to brag about, even if she was in a third far enough from Buttigieg and Sanders’ virtual tie. The problem with Warren will be how to encourage voters to look to the future, in states where she will likely do better. According to FiveThirtyEight, it is currently fourth in New Hampshire, third in Nevada and fourth in South Carolina. It’s a long way to go with nothing better than third place.

Someone like Biden, who is also likely to finish in the top two in New Hampshire, takes his hat off to the most diverse states. If he can win in Nevada and South Carolina, he is well placed to argue that he wins when a more representative electorate in the country can choose. But he must find a way to stop the bleeding from Iowa and, probably, New Hampshire: the negative coverage will surely drag him into these next two primaries unless he can find a convincing way to calm the people’s anxieties, and to raise funds.

Klobuchar has done well in Iowa to prune as close to Biden as she does, but her chances seem remote at this point. It’s the same for Yang and Steyer.

Iowa was a caucus, a contest that many believe is taking on undue importance. But this debate will only focus on this race and how the candidates plan to take advantage of it or exceed it.