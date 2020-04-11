Burning Man Relocated for Coronavirus Pandemic, Will Be Held Online

The annual Burning Man meeting in Nevada moves out of the desert and onto the internet this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an announcement from Burning Man Project CEO Marian Goodell on Friday.

While considered by some as a music festival, Burning Man calls itself a community that builds temporary cities, called Black Rock City, in the Black Rock Desert for about a week every August.

“We don’t order shows or provide entertainment,” the Burning Man website said. “There is no company sponsor. You enter a ‘decomodification’ room that values ​​who you are, not what you have. You are expected to collaborate, be inclusive, be creative, connect, and clean up after yourself.”

However, in 2020, Burning Man moves to what is referred to as The Multiverse for this year’s meeting.

“After listening to, discussing, and considering carefully, we have made the difficult decision not to build Black Rock City by 2020,” read the Friday announcement from the Burning Man Project. “Given the painful reality of COVID-19, one of the biggest global challenges of our lives, we believe this is the right thing to do.”

“By 2020 we need human relations and closeness more than ever before,” the announcement continued. “But the public health and well-being of our participants, staff and neighbors in Nevada are our highest priorities.”

“In the Multiverse, Black Rock City is online, a virtual metropolis is waiting for us to go home,” reads the Burning Man website. “We can still build it together, and together, and burn together, only digitally rather than in the dust.”

The organizer of the annual Burning Man event announced Friday that due to the threat of the corona virus, the 2020 meeting will be held online.

Mike Nelson / AFP / Getty

One of the highlights of every Burning Man event is the burning of statues in human form. While the first statue that was built in 1986 was 8 feet, which was built in 2014 to be 105 feet high.

While one of the principles guiding Burning Man is not to leave trash in the desert when the meeting is over, some complain that those who attend Burning Man, known as Burners, leave too much garbage in the desert.

In 2018, the U.S. Land Management Bureau claims that one area inspected after the event had seven times more waste than permitted regulations.

The committee called Burning Man “the biggest leave without trace event in the world.” Within 35 days of the end of each event, Burners allegedly removed all rubbish and remnants of the City of Black Rock, including items left behind by other Burners.

“Except tire tracks and tracks, our policy is to leave the desert as a barren and empty corner of the world,” the website continued.

The Burning Man Committee has also filed a lawsuit against BLM, claiming they impose huge costs to enable Burning Man to hold events on public land. The request for explanation for these costs was allegedly rejected by BLM.

According to the lawsuit, BLM “severely impedes the ability of BRC [Black Rock City] to adequately make important plans and budgets for assembling that is legally permitted on public land.”

In a December statement to The Hill, a BLM spokeswoman said the fee was “Special Recreation Permit that includes fees for commercial use.”

“As governed by the regulations,” the statement continued, “this fee is equal to three percent of adjusted gross income obtained from legitimate use, plus a set site fee and / or exclusive use fee, and recovery costs including application fees.”