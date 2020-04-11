Burning Man Removes Due To Coronavirus, Going Virtual

Burning Man as you know it won’t happen this year, due to pandemics, but there’s a festival – albeit a little more dusty and fun … maybe.

Organizers of the annual art event held in the Nevada desert announced Friday that they have pulled the plug to prevent a possible COVID-19 outbreak. The event, which is scheduled for August 30 to September 7, has not been posted – a la Coachella – but instead of moving online.

The Burning Man camp – built and demolished annually in the middle of the area – is known as Black Rock City, and organizers say they will create a Virtual BRC, but they admit … “We don’t sure how to get it out; it can be frustrating and unnerving for mistakes. It can also be engaging, engaging, and fun. “

So, the good news is that you don’t leave the event covered by 2 inches of dirt. The bad news is you don’t leave covered 2 inches of dirt. BTW, last year there were 70,000 in attendance.

Organizers say they will offer a full refund to anyone who has already purchased tickets, priced from $ 475 to $ 1400. However, they are asking anyone who can afford to give their ticket price to The Burning Man Project … to kick off the festivities next year.

We think they speak directly to past attendees such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and, yes … even Jeff Bezos the Burning Man was created.