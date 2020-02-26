[Burning Problem: Was the Debate Viewers Booing Bernie Sanders for Slamming Billionaires, or Booing Billionaires?]

Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was satisfied with boos from the discussion viewers when he slammed previous New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s assistance from billionaires, but it was a tiny unclear at whom the boos ended up directed: Sanders or the billionaires?

At Tuesday night’s CBS News Democratic Presidential Discussion in South Carolina, Bloomberg was one particular of quite a few candidates to consider chunks out of Sanders more than his bold investing plans, and predicted “If you maintain on heading, we will elect Bernie. Bernie will drop to Donald Trump,” which would be adopted by 20 or 30 several years of “catastrophe.”

Sanders demanded time to react, and lit appropriate into Bloomberg, declaring “Mayor Bloomberg has a reliable and sturdy and enthusiastic foundation of aid. The trouble is they’re all billionaires.”

That line was satisfied with loud jeers, and a single audience member who reacted with what can only be described as anguish. The second brought about Sanders to briefly pause.

Though several social media users ended up baffled as to regardless of whether the jeers were being for Sanders or Bloomberg’s billionaires, there had been also many who had been convinced it was Sanders staying jeered. Judging from the temperature of the room, the latter seems extra possible, but you come to a decision.

