Burning story of fries and fraud

The terms “undercover investigation” and “family of offenders” are rarely used in the same sentence as “Big Macs”. However, they put together a new six-part documentary on HBO to tell a real story of lies, fries and fraud.

McMillions delves deep into the multi-million dollar McDonald’s monopoly scam that ran from 1989 to 2001. Despite its extreme juiciness and the involvement of two of the world’s most ubiquitous brands, history has fallen through the cracks of our collective national consciousness – charges were passed on September 10, 2001, but the process that followed was overshadowed by the terrorist attacks of the following day. The element of the unknown that this really only happened under everyone’s nose makes the revelations throughout the series all the more exciting.

ON-

Directed by

James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte

Written by

James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte

premieres

Monday, February 3 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO

format

True crime documents; Three episodes were considered for review

In early 2001, the FBI received an anonymous tip that several of the million dollar winners of the McDonald’s Monopoly game were actually related. The issue was initially dismissed as a potential waste of time before an energetic young agent desperately looking for the “fun” in the “Federal Bureau of Investigation” (it’s in there) picked up the trail and discovered a twisted web of fraud that McDonald’s had fooled by $ 24 million. The FBI quickly learned that someone – known for much of the series as “Uncle Jerry” – had access to McDonald’s Monopoly pieces and strategically distributed them to close friends and relatives. Current interviews, simple re-enactments and – partly due to the nature of the investigation – an impressive amount of archive material quickly make it clear that this fraud involves much more than the eye would suspect. The result is an emotional roller coaster with six episodes (three of which were available for a review), which is a satisfying mix of a robbery, a series of The Sopranos, and a 20/20 special.

McMillions has the immediate advantage that the real people involved in the story are larger than life characters. The most dazzling of these stars is the aforementioned and hungry FBI agent Doug Mathews. Mathews looks like a typical cop (read: boring white guy), but beneath the surface bubbles a charismatic storyteller and performer full of creative ideas, ideas that are among the most entertaining parts of McMillions. During the first FBI meeting with McDonalds, he shows up in a gold suit, a detail that reflects the mood of Mathews at the start of the series. And the first big event was an invention by Mathews: FBI agents worked with McDonalds to interview the big winners of the Monopoly promotion as a production team. Agents introduced themselves as a film team and Mathews acted as the director, while Amy Murray, McDonalds’ marketing director and the only covert person in this case, acted as the interviewer. The infectiousness of Mathews’ energy is evident in footage from the operation and McMillions interviews: other agents report dizzily about their time pretending to use light meters and playing around with frames and style behind the camera. This strategy is ultimately a win for the documentary, which essentially provides exciting interview tapes for the entire series.

Photo: HBO

But it’s not all fun and games, and McMillions skillfully navigates through the sometimes sudden shifts in tone between these playful moments and the darker details of the case. In the beginning, it almost seems silly that the FBI would waste time and resources trying to track down the $ 24 million a billion dollar company has lost. It’s easy to search for the scammers who detained it at The Man. However, this is not a victimless crime and when it becomes clear that the mob is involved in handing out the winning pieces, things become terrifying for those involved – including the million dollar winners.

There are a few moments in McMillions that are lagging behind: important details are in the background, and not every interview topic has the joy of life of Agent Mathews. But for every textbook explanation of how a McDonald’s Monopoly play is made, the filmmakers throw in a comedic cut, as the mob boss’s brother describes in an example: “Al Capone meets Rodney Dangerfield”. – with a stared laugh from his startled wife. Later in the series, the same man orders a McDonalds coffee with 10 creams, which in itself should be a crime.

In 2018, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck bought the rights to the Daily Beast article, which re-exposed Uncle Jerry and Company’s misdeeds, with the plan to fictionalize it for the big screen. There weren’t many updates for this project, and maybe there shouldn’t be any. McMillions proves that truth is stranger and more entertaining than fiction.