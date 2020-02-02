Burnley 0-0 Arsenal: 5 talking points

It wasn’t the result Arsenal wanted at Burnley…

Mikel Arteta led his team to their first game in February in hopes of their first away win as manager. However, that shouldn’t have been the case, as a frustrating match saw Arsenal and Burnley share the point. This result means that the two parties remain at the same level on the points, the Gunners in 10th and the Clarets sitting just behind in 11th.

This is not the position that Arteta wants to be, especially since a few teams around him have lost points this weekend. That said, he can only be frustrated.

Without further ado, here are the five main talking points that emerge from this match…

1. Cédric could not have come at a better time

The main frustration for Arsenal, other than the result, was that Bukayo Saka was injured at halftime. He has been one of the Gunners’ best players in the last few games and has found himself in a position of need.

The list of back injuries continues to grow for Arsenal, Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac being both excluded. It is also annoying that Calum Chambers, who can replace the back, is injured. Still, I guess that highlights exactly why Cedric Soares was loaned at the last minute. His arrival will prove to be important.