Burnley and Arsenal both fail on goalless draw when Jay Rodriguez hits the bar late

Jay Rodriguez was just inches from getting a late winner for Burnley when they were 0-0 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

In the 78th minute, Rodriguez hit the bottom of the crossbar from close range before the ball hit the line and the Clarets refused a late win.

AFP or licensor

Jay Rodriguez had the best chance of the game

Rodriguez, James Tarkowski and Jeff Hendrick had already missed the golden chance to take their team in the lead, while the Gunners, who haven’t had a Premier League win since New Year, had their own chances.

Sean Dyche named the same team that won at Old Trafford and was amply rewarded with a strong and lively performance from his team.

None of the new guys from Mikel Arteta, Cedric Soares or Pablo Mari was accepted into the Gunners team for fitness reasons.

Arsenal had the best game fun in the early stages, when Alexandre Lacazette headed and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffered a miss after a chance from David Luiz.

Burnley grew into the game and came a little closer in the 18th minute when Chris Wood nodded for Rodriguez to fire a low drive, which was deflected slightly and tipped over by the gunners keeper Bernd Leno.

A moment later, Tarkowski refused a fine load gasp challenge to Lacazette. The Frenchman’s dramatic fall triggered an angry reaction from the Burnley defender, which led to a brief confrontation in the box.

AFP or licensor

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a hat trick at Turf Moor

Although all of the visitors had most of the ball possession, they still looked vulnerable in the background, and Ashley Westwood wasn’t too far off given the space, and a thundering drive was approaching the half-hour mark.

Despite the onslaught of Nick Pope, who missed another chance for Lacazette, the hosts were strong in the last minutes of the first round, and Hendrick came closest with a corner just above Leno’s crossbar.

Burnley continued to threaten at the start of the second half, and both Tarkowski and Ben Mee missed golden chances with dangerous free kicks from Westwood.

And the Clarets had an even better chance just before the hour when Dwight McNeil shot a cross from the left and Hendrick headered from close range.

The Gunners held the wave and almost ran out of capital in the 75th minute when Aubameyang shot a header wide at the end of a lightning counterattack.

However, the rear guard of the Clarets, well managed by Tarkowski and the excellent Matthew Lowton, kept the clear chances of the visitors to a minimum.

Burnley was even closer two minutes later when McNeil pushed the ball into a busy box and Rodriguez hit a shot that hit the bottom of the crossbar and crashed into the line.