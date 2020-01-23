Burnley defeated Manchester United for the first time since 1962 at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows how bad he is at Manchester United. However, the manager doesn’t seem to find a solution.

“If you’re at Man United, there will always be criticism,” said Solskjaer after a 0-2 loss to Burnley on Wednesday. “There is nothing else we can do but hold up our hands and say:” This is not good enough for this club. “

United’s first loss to Burnley at Old Trafford since 1962 was due to Sunday’s loss in Liverpool, leaving the club in fifth place, six points ahead of the Champions League spots.

United seemed helpless when Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez scored two goals at half-time.

Wood gave Burnley a half volley in the 39th minute after Ben Mee put the ball on the New Zealand international’s path after a simple free kick.

The Clarets, who moved up to 13th place, doubled their lead seven minutes after the break by striker Rodriguez, who shot into the top corner after a clever exchange with Wood

“It’s crazy. It’s a great feeling. The boys were humming into the locker room,” said Burnley-born Rodriguez.

“These are the moments that you work hard for. We stopped playing. We showed our qualities to hold the ball and hurt it.

“The two-goal pillow was good for the team. This result means everything, ”he added.

Solskjaer said he was determined to plan a turnaround for his team.

“The boys gave everything they had,” said Solskjaer on BT Sport television. “They are experiencing this time for the first time in their lives, some of them.

“It is very, very difficult for them. Expectations for this club are also high and some of them have played 10, 12 or 15 games, which is not easy for them. Of course I will support them. I will be here to to help them do that. “

After a night in which the fans turned on the Glazer family with improper chants, it couldn’t be Solskjaer.

“Get up if you hate glasses” was one of the milder chants against the Americans who have owned the club since 2005.

Solskjaer was hired by United to succeed Jose Mourinho in December 2018, apparently based on a previous title winner under Alex Ferguson. His leadership experience in the Premier League consisted of relegating to Cardiff in 2014.

In March 2019, United Solskjaer signed an indefinite contract, although there was no risk of losing the coach. Since then, he has lost 12 Premier League games and won 11.

“We are fifth in the table, but we work with these guys every day to improve and perform better,” said Solskjaer. “We definitely want to improve.”

Tottenham drought ends

Tottenham improved 2-1 against Norwich by one point against United after winning the Premier League.

Tottenham took the lead in the 38th minute, with Dele Alli scoring the team’s first goal in the league since December 26.

Last place in Norwich was made up for in the 70th minute by Teemu Pukki’s penalty after Ryan Sessegnon pulled Son Heung-min’s header against Max Aarons in the 79th minute after a deflected cross from Alli to win to back up.

Vardy hurt

Leicester City won 4-1 against West Ham and, after four years, defeated the Champions League again with two losses.

Ayoze Perez scored two goals, including a penalty, and there were also goals from Harvey Barnes and Ricardo for third place in Leicester. However, the 2016 champion lost top scorer Jamie Vardy in the first half due to a problem with the left Achilles tendon.

,