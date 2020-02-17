[burnley-score-purpose-direct-from-corner-towards-southampton-as-ashley-westwood-effort-and-hard-work-flies-straight-in-previous-danny-ings-throughout-gain]

Burnley took less than two minutes to open the scoring versus Southampton in the most weird instances.

Ashley Westwood’s corner in the opening moments noticed the away aspect choose the direct – the swiftest away objective in Leading League historical past.

Burnley consider the guide within 90 seconds… And it really is a disaster for the Saints! Ashley Westwood scores straight from a corner as Danny Ings… Just, left it? 😬 pic.twitter.com/qL0LvMRH2b — Soccer on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 15, 2020

The target, scored in a person moment and 33 seconds, saw Southampton striker Danny Ings enable the ball fly earlier him, which then flew into the again of the web.

It is not clear regardless of whether he been given a get in touch with from Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy or was below the impact the ball was heading vast.

Ings, who applied to engage in for Burnley, made amends shortly right after by scoring his 15th Premier League purpose of the period to make it one-1.

Even so, Southampton’s winless streak in opposition to Burnley ongoing, with the Clarets eventually winning two-one.

It intended they are now devoid of a victory in their previous seven Leading League game titles versus Sean Dyche’s gentlemen, although the visitors produced it a league double about the Saints for the to start with time considering that the 1946/47 season owning won three- in August.

Ing’s purpose, however, will maximize phone calls for him to be involved in England’s Euro 2020 squad given he is the major scoring English player in the league.

Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford have endured with injuries this phrase and Jamie Vardy – on 17 aims for the period – has retired from intercontinental football.