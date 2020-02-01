Burnley vs Arsenal predicts XI: Aubameyang returns, Lacazette abandoned

Arsenal will be happy to be able to choose its main opponent against Burnley…

Mikel Arteta hopes that Arsenal will be able to continue its unbeaten run from 2020 to the second month of the year. However, he hopes February will bring fewer draws and more wins, starting with moving his team to Turf Moor to face Burnley.

Burnley Away is still a tough game, but Arsenal have what it takes to get the three points, it’s just a matter of whether their players show up on the day. The last meeting of these two teams was under Unai Emery, where the Gunners won a 2-1 home victory.

Arteta will be grateful to be able to put together a relatively strong team, especially with the captain and main talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back from his suspension. Many players have been in good shape, especially on an attacking front. That said, it will be interesting to see the changes made by the Arsenal boss in this match.

Without further ado, this is how I think Arsenal will be aligned in this match…

GK: Bernd Leno

No surprise here. Bernd Leno is Arsenal’s first choice goalie and he will start against Burnley. Now let’s move on to more delicate decisions…