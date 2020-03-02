burns-resident’s-american-idol-audition:-‘hope-to-make-dickson-county-proud’

Close

Lauren Mascitti claimed her everyday living in Dickson County is “pretty standard.”

Mascitti, who is a nurse at Dickson’s TriStar Horizon Clinical Heart, spends significantly of her time with her household and fiance.

Oh, and, she just lately hung out with Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.

Mascitti recently attempted out for American Idol and that audition in front of these songs stars is airing Sunday at seven p.m. on ABC.

“It was fairly brain blowing,” reported Mascitti, a Burns resident.

She additional that Richie, Perry and Bryan are “all household names, so to be ready to say I stood in entrance of them and executed is fairly wild, and a huge blessing.”

Mascitti, a Burns resident, is a state tunes singer and songwriter, who also plays guitar, piano, and the mandolin. She just completed a new album, God Created a Woman, which was produced by her fiance, Shawn Camp, another Dickson County resident. Mascitti reported the album, which has hints of standard and modern day country, was in the functions right before striving out for American Idol.

She’s watched the display for yrs and tried out out after prior to when she was 16 a long time aged.

“My nana and I experienced viewed it alongside one another for a great deal of decades, so it is really surreal that I’m actually receiving to be a component of it this calendar year,” Mascitti mentioned.

Soon after years of traveling to Nashville for singer-songwriter activities, Mascitti and the grandparents who raised her moved to Center Tennessee about 4 many years back.

“My relatives unquestionably encouraged me to consider a leap of religion and see what comes about with it,” Mascitti claimed. “I’ve been chasing this aspiration for a very long time and moved from my hometown of Louisville, Ohio.”

Mascitti has been singing and recording since age 7 and has recorded nine data — but her American Idol appearance has the likely to definitely explode her audio occupation.

“I am outside of psyched and hope to make Dickson County happy,” Mascitti stated.

Read or Share this tale: https://www.tennessean.com/story/information/area/dickson/2020/03/01/burns-people-american-idol-audition-tonight/4923939002/