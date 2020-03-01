burns-resident’s-american-idol-audition-tonight:-‘hope-to-make-dickson-county-proud’

Chris Gadd, Nashville Tennessean Published two: 54 p.m. CT March one, 2020 | Up to date 2: 57 p.m. CT March 1, 2020

Lauren Mascitti claimed her existence in Dickson County is “pretty normal.”

Mascitti, who is a nurse at Dickson’s TriStar Horizon Professional medical Centre, spends a great deal of her time with her family and fiance.

Oh, and, she lately hung out with Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.

Mascitti lately attempted out for American Idol and that audition in entrance of individuals new music stars is airing Sunday at 7 p.m. on ABC.

“It was fairly head blowing,” explained Mascitti, a Burns resident.

She included that Richie, Perry and Bryan are “all household names, so to be able to say I stood in front of them and executed is quite wild, and a massive blessing.”

Mascitti, a Burns resident, is a region songs singer and songwriter, who also performs guitar, piano, and the mandolin. She just accomplished a new album, God Built a Woman, which was made by her fiance, Shawn Camp, one more Dickson County resident. Mascitti reported the album, which has hints of traditional and contemporary nation, was in the performs in advance of hoping out for American Idol.

She’s viewed the present for a long time and tried using out when right before when she was 16 years aged.

“My nana and I had watched it alongside one another for a large amount of yrs, so it’s fairly surreal that I’m basically getting to be a portion of it this yr,” Mascitti explained.

Right after years of touring to Nashville for singer-songwriter occasions, Mascitti and the grandparents who elevated her moved to Center Tennessee about 4 several years back.

“My family undoubtedly encouraged me to take a leap of religion and see what comes about with it,” Mascitti stated. “I’ve been chasing this dream for a prolonged time and moved from my hometown of Louisville, Ohio.”

Mascitti has been singing and recording considering the fact that age 7 and has recorded 9 data — but her American Idol appearance has the likely to certainly explode her audio career.

“I am over and above psyched and hope to make Dickson County proud,” Mascitti claimed.

