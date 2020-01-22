Burnside fire leaves toddler seriously injured

A toddler and a man were seriously injured during a fire on Wednesday in Burnside on the south side.

Crews were called to the fire at 4.29 pm. in a two-story building in the 700 block of East 91st Street, according to the Chicago police.

A 2-year-old boy who was burned was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The Chicago Fire Department said the child is in serious condition.

A 94-year-old man also suffered burns and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to serious police and fire department officials.

According to the fire brigade, no one else was found in the building. Other children live in the house but were away at the time of the fire.

Ten residents were displaced as a result of the fire, police said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

734 east91. Still and box and EMS plan 1. 2 confirmed patients, one adult and one child. Both taken seriously to critical of the University of Chicago. The search continues but there is information that other children were gone.

