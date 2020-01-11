Burnt Rubber – album review

Loading...

The Phobics are paving the way with their latest self-released album, Burnt Rubber, in honor of their 20-year anniversary in the process, and Ian Corbridge is dragged along with the ride.

The best punk survivors of Deptford have always worn their hearts on their sleeves and continue to celebrate the sounds and excesses of the great bands that have influenced so much, but who have often not achieved real commercial success themselves. But it is that grim rejection of the boring complacency that exists in much of today’s music scene, at least that appeals to the masses, that has fueled The Phobics throughout their entire lifetime. And now, 8 years after their latest album, Deptford Calling, we have their latest and possibly best chapter in the form of Burnt Rubber.

Recorded at Pat Colliers Perry Vale Studios in just two half-day sessions in the summer of 2019, this is an album that tells stories about cultural decline, love and loss in equal measure, abuse of power and an underlying despair about how things have changed from . With a vocal style that often reminds me of Pete Shelley’s late lamentation, guitar sounds straight from the school of Johnny Thunders, bass lines that Lemmy would have been proud of and a drum style that would have been celebrated by Tommy Ramone, this is a beautifully shaped collection of proto-punk / garage rock that does not take prisoners. While their fixtures have all moved to that performance on the other hand, this group of punks are still alive and kicking.

The album is bundled by a story about social loss and decay while Gentrification documents the demise of Denmark Street in London from its former glory. This was always such a crucial part of London when the entire punk scene exploded in the mid-70s and the loss of the 12 Bar Club was symbolic of this loss. The album opener proves a suitable monument, while the concluding reprise, Hymn For The 12 Bar Dudes, is also a fitting lament with its lonely piano sounds, as if it were a distant echo of all the great times of the past.

The terrifying tones of Don’t Lay Your Flowers On My Grave speak of those Johnny Thunders were hurled away during his illustrious career and colorful life, but who subsequently became his biggest fans after his death. Packed with some great guitar breaks, this is a very clear snub for those who dance to the memories of those we have lost. Path Of Love brings a joyful sound from The Stray Cats and The Cramps to convey the devastating loss of eternal love.

I Can Tell starts with a monster Stooges type intro and brings a whole new energy to the Helltrain song from 1991. More songs of love and loss follow, with big choruses in the best rock’n’roll tradition, via About The Two Of Us, Get Your Act Together (another old song from the time of the Famous Monsters), She’s A Runaway and Love. Then a salvo of guitars is launched, which owes more than a nod to Alice Cooper, Politics who deals with political deception at a furious pace.

P-H-O-B-I-C-S is very clearly the own rewriting of Motorhead’s tribute to the Ramones and in Whatever Comes Our Way we see a much more reflective and bullish story to deal with what is to come. The title track itself is a Dead Boys-style romp focused on an overwhelming sense of impatience.

Also worth giving a hat to those behind the desk because the recording is great, capturing the spirt and energy of the songs and the era in which they were born in a way that might not have been available when their peers were on were their high point.

Burnt Rubber is undoubtedly a wonderful celebration of everything that is great about rock’n’roll and is a true proof of what can be achieved in a do-it-yourself world. With a number of songs hanging around for a while, this makes it clear that everything you need to bring a smile to your face is a lot of great influences, a lot of inventions and a considerable amount of musical talent. Here you have it in abundance with The Phobics, so miss it at your own risk. This is definitely music to dance to!

