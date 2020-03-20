Burr urges ethics probe as criticism grows over Coronavirus stock dump

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) urges the Senate Ethics Committee to review his decision to download up to $ 1.72 million in stock before its coronavirus pandemic hit in February.

Burr, who serves as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, released a statement Friday stating his conduct in the midst of requests to resign in the political corridor. To defend himself, the senator stated that he did not act with any interior information in choosing his download. Burr, however, admitted that the pandemic was his main motive for the liquidation, in contrast to the public statements he made at the time.

“I relied on public reports only to guide my decision on the sale of shares on February 13,” Burr said in the statement. “Specifically, I closely followed CNBC’s daily reports on health and science at Asian offices at the time.”

“However, understanding the assumption that many can make in the rear view, I spoke with the Senate Ethics Committee chair this morning and asked him to open a full review of the matter in full transparency,” senator

My statement in response to reports on recent financial publications: pic.twitter.com/J4kye5a4ok

– Richard Burr (@SenatorBurr) March 20, 2020

Burr’s call for an Ethics Committee inquiry comes less than a day after it was revealed that he raised thousands of dollars in shares, less than a week before the stock market dropped sharply due to the pandemic. . The senator’s timely sale came in between $ 628,000 and $ 1.72 million. Most of the actions were from companies, such as Wyndham Hotels and Resorts and Hilton, which were especially successful as coronavirus travel restrictions were applied.

For Burr, what is more disturbing is that the transactions, 33 in total, came when the Intelligence Committee received daily reports about the pandemic. Bearing in mind that, when news of the liquidation broke out, speculation began to arouse that the senator had acted inside information to protect his estate. If true, Burr could be found in violation of the STOCK Act, which prohibits lawmakers from using non-public information for private gain.

However, even before that determination could be made, calls began to be made for Burr’s resignation on both the left and the right. Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson summed up the sentiments of many Thursday night when he delivered a resounding criticism of the senator’s conduct. Carlson, in particular, suggested that even if Burr’s shares did not rise to the insider level, they were still problematic, as the senator wrote an option just days before the expiration urging citizens to have faith in the preparation of his government to fight. the virus.

“He did not warn the public. … He did not even turn off an option he had written just ten days before declaring that America was” better prepared than ever for coronavirus, “said the Fox News presenter.” Instead of that … he dumped his shares in hotel stocks so he didn’t lose any money and was silent. “

“Maybe there is an honest explanation for what he did. If there is one, it should be shared immediately with the rest of us, “added Carlson. “Otherwise he must resign from the Senate and face prosecution for privileged negotiation.”

Others, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), felt a similar feeling about Burr’s behavior when he requested his resignation.

“Burr knew how bad it would be. He told the truth to his wealthy donors, but he assured the public that we were OK,” said the congresswoman on Twitter, pointing to a recent NPR report that Burr had warned business leaders. of North Carolina on the pandemic that occurred in late February during a closure. “- outdoor meeting.” He must resign. “