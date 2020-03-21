Burr voted against the 2012 bill banning congressional confidentiality

Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) was one of only three members of the United States Senate to oppose bipartisan law in 2012, which barred lawmakers from using non-public information to make profit on the stock market.

Burr, who at that time had just been re-elected to his second term on behalf of North Carolina in Congress, opposed the STOCK Act, as existing laws to address privileged marketing already existed. The fact that the existing laws were rarely used to punish members of Congress for privileged business, despite much evidence of such deals, seemed to not upset the senator.

“We are doing it at a time when we should talk about economics and jobs,” the senator told North Carolina journalists shortly after voting against the bill. “Why do we (Americans) think so little of ourselves? Because we don’t even discuss the things that are most important to them. “

At the time of Burr’s vote, the STOCK Act was widely popular with political figures on both the left and the right. Not only did he get the endorsement of President Barack Obama, but he also promoted Senator Jeff Sessions, the then-tea-party conservative.

The idea behind the legislation came from revelations in Throw The All Out: How Politicians and Their Friends Get Rich About Stock Tips, Land Offers, and Chronicles That They Will Send The rest of Us to Peter Schweizer Prison. · Senior Contributor to Breitbart News. and President of the Government Accountability Institute. In his book, Schweizer described how both Republicans and Democrats in Congress sold shares in 2008 after receiving closed-door reports about the impending financial crisis.

Burr’s opposition to popular law is back in evidence as the senator is under fire to download thousands of dollars less than a week before the stock market dropped sharply due to the pandemic. coronavirus. The senator’s due date was between $ 6.28 billion and $ 1.72 million. Most of the actions were from companies like Wyndham Hotels and Resorts and Hilton, which were very successful as coronavirus travel restrictions were applied.

More worrying is that the transactions, 33 in total, came when the Burr-headed Intelligence Committee was receiving daily updates on the pandemic. Bearing in mind that, as news of the sale broke out, speculation began to arouse that the senator had acted inside information to protect his estate. If true, Burr could be found violating the STOCK Act.

On Friday, as the call to quit the affair increased, Burr admitted that the coronavirus pandemic had played a role in his decision to sell, but claimed that he did not act on privileged information only for members of Congress.

“I relied solely on public reports to guide my decision on the sale of stocks on February 13,” Burr said in the statement, before asking the Senate Ethics Committee to begin an inquiry into its conduct.