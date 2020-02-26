burrow-shows-cincinnati-some-really-like,-nfl-teams-drool-above-receivers

INDIANAPOLIS—Who wouldn’t want to stick to in the footsteps of John Elway and Eli Manning?

Joe Burrow, which is who.

The Heisman Trophy winner, countrywide winner and consensus No. one choose in upcoming month’s draft reported Tuesday at the NFL scouting merge that he’d have no qualms taking part in in Cincinnati, which owns the best selection.

“Yeah, I’m not going to not engage in,” the LSU star quarterback replied when questioned if he would report to the Bengals should really they choose him No. 1 overall on April 23 in Las Vegas. “I’m a ballplayer. Whoever picks me, I’m going to go present up.”

Burrow, who grew up in Athens, Ohio, and at first attended Ohio Condition, said he’d love to engage in professionally in his home state.

“Yeah, certainly. It’s two several hours, 15 minutes from my home,” Burrow mentioned. “I could go home for meal if I wished to.”

Burrow claimed on Dan Patrick’s radio show very last thirty day period that it was crucial for him to maintain profitable in the NFL and that whilst he wished to be the initial over-all choose, “you also want to go to a terrific organization that is fully commited to successful. Committed to successful Tremendous Bowls.”

The Bengals have not gained a Super Bowl since coming into the league in 1968.

Those comments sparked speculation that Burrow was skeptical about the Bengals.

“The only point I have stated is that I just did not want to be presumptuous about the pick,” Burrow stated Tuesday. “That’s why I have been noncommittal for the reason that I don’t know what’s heading to take place. They could not choose me. They might fall in love with somebody else. You fellas variety of took that narrative and ran with it. There has under no circumstances been just about anything like that from my conclude.”

So, no reservations about enjoying for the Bengals.

“I’ll play for whoever drafts me,” Burrow mentioned. “I’m just not likely to be presumptuous about what they want to do. It is the draft. You men have been covering it for a extensive time. You never know what is likely to occur.”

So, he’s all-in on Cincinnati need to the Bengals simply call his identify on draft night?

“Yeah, of program I want to be the 1st select,” he stated. “That’s every single kid’s aspiration. I have worked genuinely, seriously difficult for the option and I’m blessed to be in this situation. So I’m just seriously fired up to be in this posture.”

Elway was the leading overall variety in the 1983 draft, the vanguard of the best quarterback course in NFL record, but he didn’t want to engage in in Baltimore and the Colts traded him to Denver, in which he received two Tremendous Bowls as a player and yet another as an executive.

Some thing very similar transpired in 2004 when Manning was selected very first general by the San Diego Chargers but was quickly traded to the New York Giants, exactly where he 2 times conquer Tom Brady in the Tremendous Bowl.

Elway put in 4 yrs exploring for Peyton Manning’s substitute in Denver in advance of landing Drew Lock, so this marks the to start with off-time because 2015 that he isn’t paying a great deal of time on the QB potential clients this kind of as Burrow.

In its place, he’s wanting at the deep class of extensive receivers that punctuate this year’s rookie class.

Elway now has a Pro Bowl receiver in Courtland Sutton and a mounting star restricted close in Noah Fant. But today teams have to load up at broad receiver and this year delivers a wealth of proficient go catchers to opt for from.

“Oh, I believe this is one of the ideal groups given that Odell’s team,” Colorado vast receiver Laviska Shenault reported in evaluating this year’s crop to the one particular in 2014 that featured first-rounders Odell Beckham Jr., Sammy Watkins, Mike Evans, Brandin Cooks and Kelvin Benjamin.

In addition to Shenault, this year’s team attributes Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb, LSU’s Justin Jefferson, Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk and Clemson’s Tee Higgins.

“I feel we’re gifted throughout the board,” Shenault reported. “I feel we check out a lot of bins. I feel this class is likely to do excellent things. It is surely likely to be a legendary course.”