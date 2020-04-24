Burrow was first selected in the QB-rich ‘virtual’ NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Louisiana State University’s Joe Burrow with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday, one of several quarterbacks taken early in the event, held online in a bid to ensure the spread of coronavirus.

The 23-year-old quarterback, who won the Heisman Trophy as the best collegiate football player in December before leading the Tigers to a national championship next month, was the unanimous choice.

“I’ll tell you you’re crazy,” Burrow said when asked if he thought a year ago he would be taken to the general draft first.

“I know I’m going to have a great season because I know we have great players coming back, great coaches and we’re working hard.

“But jumping up to number one is generally crazy to me. It’s a dream come true.”

Burrow, who left Ohio State as a graduate transfer after the 2017 season, was fresh out of one of the best seasons in college football history as he led the nation in passing yards (5,671), total offense ( 6,039 yards) and completion percentage (76.3), and set an NCAA record with 60 touchdown passes in 15 starts.

The Bengals will look to Burrow to help turn to a franchise that hasn’t made the NFL playoffs since 2015 and is embarking on a worst-ever 2-14 campaign.

Ohio State graduate Chase Young, widely regarded as the best overall athlete in the draft, was selected second to the Washington Redskins, and fast cornerback Jeff Okudah, from Ohio State, took third in the by the Detroit Lions.

The New York Giants used their fourth pick off the coast of their offensive line with Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas, who registered as a mild surprise given the large number of talented linemen available in the draft this year.

QBs ALL IN HERBERT GO BACK-TO-BACK

Although the event was relocated from Las Vegas to hundreds of homes across the country, the biggest wild card to enter the night was Alabama’s talented but often injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, dressed for his big moment.

The friendly 22-year-old wore a three-piece suit and celebrated with his family from his couch in Hawaii when he learned he would join the Miami Dolphins next season.

“It was a journey, a difficult one, going through a lot of hardships but really good,” he said. “I know where I’m going right now. I’m excited.”

Miami, with three first-round picks, also added offensive tackle USC Austin Jackson and Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.

The Los Angeles Charger, which is looking to sell home games when they move into a new, multi-billion dollar stadium next season, has given reins of their franchise to Oregon quarterback and Rose Bowl champion Justin Herbert.

The draft marked only the third time since the start of the standard draft in 1967 that three quarterbacks got the first six picks, including the most recent year in 1999, according to ESPN.

VIRTUAL DRAFT

The highly anticipated, first-of-a-kind virtual draft has players, general managers and coaches all participating from their homes due to physical travel measures designed to slow the spread of the virus.

“Like millions of fans, team members and prospects, I joined you from my home for the first virtual NFL Draft,” commissioner Roger Goodell said at the start of the program, which was broadcast on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

“It’s different for us and unique for you because it has to happen,” he said, before praising the first responders and maintaining a moment of silence for those who succumbed to the virus, which killed more than 49,000 people in the United States State.

The introduction also included comments from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci, who applauds the NFL.

In a moment of ingratitude, Goodell excuses himself by having fans boo him, as a tradition at the start of each draft, through a screen set in his home on Bronxville, New York.

Prior to the draft, Goodell told the NFL Network that he believes the 2020 season, which is set to start on September 10, will start in time.

He also announced that Las Vegas, which will have its first team in the NFL this season when the Raiders move from Oakland, will host the 2022 draft.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles and Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ed Osmond, Gerry Doyle and Richard Pullin)