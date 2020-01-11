Burrows Edge claims the Lanzarote prize in Kempton

Loading...

Coach Nicky Henderson

Burrows Edge was left behind without a lucky winner of the Unibet Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle in Kempton.

The runner trained by Nicky Henderson seemed reserved for third place when approaching the final flight, because Debestyman seemed to give Suzy Smith a valuable winner, just to make a mistake and get rid of Micheal Nolan.

That left Olly Murphy’s favorite Notre Pari in the lead, but as soon as his followers thought they would attack, he also fell on the same flight.

All along, Burrows Edge was connected to the railing after being sent by Nico de Boinville for most of the two miles and five furlongs, and it was clear to win with nine long-lived Vive Le Roi.

Burrows Edge returned to obstacles after falling on his bow last month and chasing Ludlow, and it is likely that Henderson, who won the race for the fourth time, stuck to the smaller obstacles with his load.

He said, “It looked like he was stuck in the mud at three in the afternoon.

“He had fallen and you could still see that he had Ludlow in mind and it is a bit like that. I will not say that he is not brave, but he has a mind that needs a lot of clarity.”

“It’s a career that has been very happy for us. Sophie (female) said two years ago this morning that I wasn’t there when I got married and William Henry won it. I then went to Scotland, but today, cit; I’m here and I still won.

“He is talented, but he is a horse with his peculiarities, there is no doubt about that.”

“It is a horse that has to jump over fences and has a good race in Ludlow until it fell.”

“I can see that happening (overcome obstacles). I see no point in going to Bangor-on-Dee to win a £ 3,000 rookie chase. We want to try to regain their confidence and have crack in another. “of these.

“He really enjoyed it, which is always good. That is not his terrain and he will be much better in a better terrain.”

“We’ll see the coral glasses and stuff.”