Bursa Malaysia easier at lunchtime money

KUALA LUMPUR, February 3 – Bursa Malaysia remained broader easier this afternoon, but losses were limited by the news that the Chinese retail market got off to a good start thanks to the reassuring liquidity pledged by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC). said analysts.

The Chinese central bank announced that it would deliver 1.2 trillion yuan ($ 174 billion) of liquidity to financial markets through reverse repo operations during the outbreak of the novel 2019 corona virus (2019-nCoV).

At 12:30 p.m., the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 0.30 percent or 4.65 points to 1,526.41 after close of trading on Friday (1,531.06).

The benchmark opened 8.92 points more easily at 1,522.14 and fluctuated between 1,517.61 and 1,528.06 during the morning.

In the broader market, losers outperformed winners from 834 to 150 with 248 unchanged, 728 untraded and 21 other blocked counters.

The turnover amounted to 2.51 billion shares with a value of RM 1.40 billion.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd said investors would keep an eye on the Chinese stock market, which reopened today after a long pause.

“On today’s local front, the market is expected to sell 1,500 support levels for FBM KLCI. Longer-term investors could take the opportunity to buy oversold stocks, ”said a research report today.

Under the heavyweights, Axiata dropped eight sen to RM 4.22, Malaysia Airports reduced 11 sen to 6.63 RM, Sime Darby Plantation lost eight sen to 4.99 RM, IOI Corp fell seven sen to 4.47 RM and Top Glove gave up nine sen up to RM5.76.

Among the active ingredients, Bumi Armada and Vivocom recovered by half a sen to 36 sen and 2.5 sen, while Sapura Energy lost half a sen to 24 sen

Among the top losers, Nestle dropped RM1.20 to RM143.10, Dutch Lady lost 80 Sen against RM40.20 and KESM contracted 62 Sen against RM9.50.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 76.34 points to 10,813.78, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 101.64 points to 11,451.06, the FBMT 100 index dropped 68.18 points to 10,635.41 FBM 70 was 233.47 points weaker at 13,418.09 and FBM Ace gave up 83.99 points to 5,293.23.

In terms of the sector, the industrial products and services index fell 1.51 points to 141.80, the financial services index fell 55.97 points to 14,726.28, and the plantation index fell 99.61 points to 7,049.61 , – Bernama