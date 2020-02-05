Bursa Malaysia ends up slightly higher money

An investor monitors stock prices in Kuala Lumpur on October 11, 2018. – Photo by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, February 5 – Bursa Malaysia ended the day slightly higher, reflecting continued buying interest for lower liners and broader market share, analysts said.

At 5:00 PM, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.06 percent or 13.85 points to 1,535.80 from Tuesday’s close of 1,535.80.

The reference index, which improved by 3.84 points at 1,539.64, fluctuated between 1,529.10 and 1,539.89 during the day.

In the broader market, winners led losers 514 to 344, with 395 remaining unchanged, 724 not traded, and 21 others suspended.

Turnover rose from 3.04 billion shares worth RM 2.56 billion on Tuesday to RM 3.06 billion worth RM 2.68 billion.

Online stockbroker Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd’s Head of Research Kenny Yee said investors have not only tracked the better overnight performance on Wall Street, but have also expanded bargain hunting activities in line with regional competitors.

“With the stimulus package launched by the Chinese government on Monday, investors have turned and increased equity gains on major stock exchanges,” he said.

Global indices were firmer – the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.44 percent, Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.42 percent and the Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 1.02 percent in line with today’s positive Shanghai Composite Index, up 1.25 percent higher 2,818.09.

The Chinese central bank injected a total of 1.7 trillion yuan (USD 242 billion) through reverse repos on Monday and Tuesday to stabilize financial market expectations and restore market confidence.

Among the local heavyweights, Dialog rose by nine Sen to RM 3.40, Kuala Lumpur Kepong by Sen 56 to RM 23.44, Malaysia Airports by Sen 14 to RM 6.94, MISC by Sen 11 to RM 7.96 and Sime Darby at three sen to RM2.18.

From the active ingredients, the AirAsia Group recovered one sen to RM 1.16, Impiana Hotels was flat at three sen and DGB fell by 1.5 sen to 10 sen.

On the index side, the FBM Emas Index improved by 34.51 points to 10,937.34, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased by 68.42 points to 11,692.77 and the FBMT 100 index improved by 28.65 points to 10,745, 25th

The FBM 70 improved by 125.84 to 13.711.30 and the FBM ACE was 51.90 points better at 5.407.90.

In terms of the sector, the industrial products and services index rose 0.20 points to 144.53, the financial services index fell 4.30 points to 14,678.42 and the plantation index rose 79.00 points to 7,223.79 ,

The main market volume rose from 1.77 billion shares worth RM 2.30 billion on Tuesday to RM 1.90 billion.

Warrant sales increased from 404.41 million shares with a value of RM 70.41 million yesterday to 477.90 million shares with a value of RM 70.42 million.

The volume on the ACE market, however, fell from 869.13 million shares worth RM 183.74 million previously to RM 682.40 million.

Consumer goods and services accounted for 621.90 million stocks traded on the main market, industrial products and services (188.32 million), construction (112.66 million), technology (120.37 million), SPAC (zero), financial services (50.97 million), real estate (139.29 million), plantations (152.71 million), REITs (20.72 million), closed / fund (zero), energy (291.20 million), Healthcare (95.55 million), Telecommunications and Media (31.51 million), Transport and Logistics (49.22 million) and Utilities (26.78 million). – Bernama

