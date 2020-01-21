Bursa Malaysia ends with red numbers money

At 5:00 p.m., the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 1.55 points from yesterday’s closing price of 1,588.88 to 1,587.33. – Bernama picture

KUALA LUMPUR, January 21 – Bursa Malaysia was in the red today in line with the downward trend in regional markets as losses in selected heavyweights put pressure on the local index.

At 5:00 p.m., the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 1.55 points from yesterday’s closing price of 1,588.88 to 1,587.33.

The benchmark moved between 1,587.10 and 1,592.59 throughout the session, after rising 0.41 points at 1,589.29 this morning.

The overall market breadth on Bursa Malaysia was negative as losers outperformed winners from 509 to 383, while 371 remained unchanged, 724 were not traded, and 28 others were suspended.

Turnover rose from 2.53 billion shares worth 1.78 billion RM yesterday to 2.65 billion RM shares worth 1.93 billion RM.

On the regional front, the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index fell 810.25 points to 27,985.33, the Straits Times Index in Singapore fell 34.45 points to 3,245.64 and the Jakarta Composite Index lost 0.31 points 6,244.74.

In a note, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said the mood on the local stock exchange has changed following the recent gains as quick profit taking took precedence.

“The renewed volatility in commodity prices, the weaker ringgit and the continued tension in Hong Kong do not seem to benefit the market conditions as the social unrest may continue,” he added.

Among the heavyweights on Bursa Malaysia, Maybank and Public Bank remained unchanged at RM8.60 and RM19.48, Tenaga lost six sen versus RM12.88 and Petronas Chemicals was four sen lower at RM6.99.

Vortex reduced one Sen to nine Sen from the active ingredients, Yong Tai won two Sen to 15.5 Sen and Supermax added 14 Sen to RM 1.45.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas index fell 14.44 points to 11,319.67, the FBM Emas Shariah index lost 6.52 points to 11,993.17 and the FBMT 100 index fell 14.62 points to 11,106.46.

The FBM 70 decreased by 34.05 points to 14,204.46 and the FBM ACE fell by 21.62 points to 5,635.09.

In terms of the sector, the industrial products and services index fell 0.54 points to 153.28, the financial services index decreased 28.28 points to 15,325.39 and the plantation index rose 30.16 points to 7,519 , 76 to.

The main market volume decreased from 1.69 billion shares worth RM 1.58 billion yesterday to RM 1.68 billion.

The warrant sales increased from 278.72 million shares with a value of RM 46.90 million to 379.57 million shares with a value of RM 69.09 million.

The volume on the ACE market rose from 555.20 million shares worth RM 153.93 million to RM 592.87 million.

Consumer goods and services accounted for 240.45 million stocks traded on the main market, industrial products and services (198.20 million), construction (127.71 million), technology (124.93 million), SPAC (zero), financial services (23.13 million), real estate (236.00 million), plantations (137.28 million), REITs (9.73 million), closed / fund (15,300), energy (355.38 million), Healthcare (122.67 million), Telecommunications and Media (20.29 million), Transport and Logistics (70.45 million) and Utilities (20.40 million). – Bernama

