[bursa-malaysia-finishes-early-morning-session-reduced]

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gave up five.35 details to 1,531.73 from yesterday’s shut of one,537.08. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 ― Bursa Malaysia finished the morning session reduce amid the absence of catalysts with traders checking company results scheduled for release in the next two weeks.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gave up five.35 factors to 1,531.73 from yesterday’s near of 1,537.08.

Right after opening two.14 factors greater at one,539.22 this morning, the neighborhood index moved involving 1,531.06 and 1,539.90 through the early morning session.

On the broader marketplace, losers trumped gainers 378 to 357, with 321 counters unchanged, 917 untraded and 40 other folks suspended.

Turnover amounted to one.37 billion shares worthy of RM915.20 million.

In its notice nowadays, Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd explained regional markets bathe in a sea of red yesterday as buyers shunned equities amid the prevailing uncertainties.

“Wall Avenue declined on the back again of reduced than anticipated earnings from Apple which casted much more uncertainties on the impression from Covid-19.

“Meanwhile, we reckon investors are bit by bit channelling their cash to protected havens particularly gold as gold price ranges touch 7-year superior at US$one,600/oz,” it reported.

It foresee the FBM KLCI to development inside a restricted variety yet again of one,535/40.

Between the heavyweights on Bursa Malaysia, Maybank declined seven sen to RM8.40, Tenaga misplaced 4 sen to RM12.56 but Public Bank rose 16 sen to RM17.86 and Petronas Chemical compounds was a few sen increased at RM6.51.

Of the actives, Powerwell additional four sen to 34 sen, Sapura Energy inched up half-a-sen to 24.5 sen, Foundpac improved 2.five sen to 97.5 but MyEG was a person sen decreased at RM1.23.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index dropped 31.07 points to 10,968.22, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 54.29 details to 11,701.94 although the FBMT 100 Index gave up 33.50 points to 10,756.34.

The FBM 70 depreciated 26.92 factors to 13,916.11 but the FBM Ace appreciated 78.51 factors to five,619.11.

Sector-smart, the Industrial Goods and Expert services Index inched up .one point to 146.10, the Money Providers Index dropped 12.68 points to 14,625.05 even though the Plantation Index erased 54.60 details to seven,182.03. ― Bernama