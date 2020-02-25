[bursa-malaysia-finishes-morning-session-in-favourable-territory]

The FBM KLCI was 10.67 details increased at one,500.73 just after the index opened 8.60 factors reduce at 1,481.46 nowadays morning. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the early morning session in good territory after a rebound by governing administration-linked stocks which pushed the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) to finish greater at lunch break.

The rebound was backed by institutional buyers as well as optimism about a resolution to the recent political wranglings.

As at 12.30pm, important index holders Maybank and Sime Darby Plantation, which are linked to Permodalan Nasional Bhd, a single of the most significant fund administration corporations in Malaysia and Tenaga Nasional, CIMB, IHH and Axiata ― linked to the sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional ― all recorded an raise.

The FBM KLCI was 10.67 details larger at one,500.73 right after the index opened eight.60 details lessen at one,481.46 now early morning.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank included 9 sen to RM8.29, Tenaga Nasional increased 16 sen to RM12.30, Public Lender firmed 14 sen to RM17.54, Petronas Chemicals inched up 4 sen to RM6.40, IHH rose 7 sen to RM5.67, Axiata perked 8 sen to RM4.22, CIMB Team obtained three sen to RM4.89 and Sime Darby Plantation strengthened five sen to RM4.95.

All counters contributed 53.48 points to the total composite index.

As for the actives, Avillion attained 50 %-a-sen to 16 sen, even though Mtouche Technological know-how and MyEG both rose one sen to 17 sen and RM1.23 respectively.

On the index board, nearly all indices returned to the blue with the FBM Emas Index soaring 82.22 details to 10,728.32 factors whilst the FBMT 100 Index elevated 82.42 points to 10,520.79 and the FBM Ace obtained 47.34 points to five,695.48.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index recovered 92.96 points to 11,417.93 and the FBM 70 amassed 137.32 factors to 13,538.53.

Sector-intelligent, the Industrial Solutions and Services Index expanded .25 of-a-place to 143.23, the Economic Companies Index bagged 80.60 details to 14,402.22 and the Plantation Index innovative 16.98 points to six,932.52. ― Bernama