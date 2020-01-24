Bursa Malaysia is in the red in the morning money

Market breadth was negative, with losers leading winners 414 to 225, while 324 points remained unchanged, 1,009 were not traded, and 24 others were suspended. – Bernama picture

KUALA LUMPUR, January 23 – Bursa Malaysia remained in the red this morning as market sentiment was weakened by concerns about the Corona virus outbreak, which triggered new volatility in the stock market.

At 11:15 a.m., the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.29 points from yesterday’s closing price from 1,574.44 to 1,570.15 after falling 0.84 points to 1,573.60.

Market breadth was negative, with losers leading winners 414 to 225, while 324 points remained unchanged, 1,009 were not traded, and 24 others were suspended.

The turnover amounted to 1.13 billion shares with a value of RM 791.32 million.

In a note, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said the outbreak triggered volatility in the global stock market as investors became concerned about the economic impact on China’s second largest economy.

In addition, investors also named the aforementioned event as an excuse to secure their profits before the extended weekend break in the most important Asian countries.

“Due to the lack of leads combined with a shortened trading session before the Lunar New Year, Bursa Malaysia stocks are likely to trade in drift mode.

“Under the prevailing conditions, the FBM-KLCI is expected to remain at the 1,560 level, which now serves as immediate support, followed by the 1,550 level. All bargain hunting activities could keep profits at bay with the immediate hurdle at 1,585, ”he added.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank increased RM8.53 by two sen, Public Bank RM19.18 by four sen, while Tenaga lost RM12.62 by two sen and Petronas Chemicals RM6.86 by seven sen.

Of the active ingredients, Impiana Hotels and EA Holdings remained unchanged at 2.5 Sen and 1.5 Sen, while DGB Asia added half a Sen to 13.5 Sen.

On the index side, the FBM Emas Index fell 28.41 points to 11,228.41 and the FBM Emas Shariah index dropped 51.22 points to 11,932.09.

The FBMT 100 index fell 26.18 points to 11,016.28, the FBM 70 was 17.84 points lower at 14,212.25 and the FBM Ace rose 41.16 points to 5,665.52.

In terms of the sector, the index for industrial products and services fell 0.85 points to 151.63, the index for financial services rose 17.31 points to 15,116.12 and the plantation index fell 33,44 points to 7,420.72 , 05 points weaker. – Bernama