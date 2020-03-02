[bursa-malaysia-opens-at-lowest-degree-given-that-nov-2011]

Bursa Malaysia extended its losses to open up reduce nowadays. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March two — Bursa Malaysia extended its losses to open decrease nowadays, as Malaysia equities were not spared from world-wide equities meltdown pursuing Wall Street’s downward effectiveness final Friday.

At 9.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 22.83 points or 1.54 for every cent to 1,459.81 from final Friday’s shut of 1,482.64.

This was the lowest degree past witnessed on November 29, 2011, when Bursa’s important index closed at 1,444.72.

At the opening bell, the FBM KLCI opened 11.30 points easier at 1,471.34.

Losers led gainers by 329 to 108 on the broader marketplace, with 150 counters unchanged, 1,411 untraded and 18 many others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 345.71 million shares well worth RM197.31 million.

In a observe right now, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd reported as traders turned risk-off method following Wall Road fell to its most important weekly declines considering the fact that October 2008, very last 7 days, due to escalating Covid-19 fears.

“The stimulus package valued at RM20 billion failed to cushion the selldown.

“In the meantime, the exodus of international resources from Malaysia equities also compounded to further more weak spot across Malaysian equities and we anticipate the condition will not turnaround any sooner,” it mentioned.

With no indicators of restoration, Malacca Securities anticipated volatility to persist as the key index that shut at multi-12 months lower ongoing the downward momentum.

“For now, should the 1,480 amount unsuccessful to defend, next support will remain pegged at the 1,425 level. Any recovery stemming from deal hunting pursuits may keep short toward the one,500-1,515 amounts,” it added.

Technically, the brokerage firm explained resistance would be pegged around the 1,500-one,515 stages, whilst assistance would be set all around the one,470 level.

Among the the heavyweights on Bursa Malaysia, Maybank slipped 22 sen to RM8.20, General public Lender erased 74 sen to RM16.36, IHH eased 4 sen to RM5.66, CIMB was 13 sen lessen at RM4.69 though Tenaga was 18 sen improved at RM12.28.

Of the actives, Eden rose 13 sen to 32.five sen, MyEG included 9 sen to RM1.21, Datasonic was 13 sen higher at RM1.20, even though Sapura Vitality shed one.5 sen to 17 sen and Iris inched down one sen to 12 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 147.28 factors to 10,33148, the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 84.20 factors to 11,36.95 while the FBMT 100 Index gave up 147.95 details to 10,152.85.

The FBM 70 weakened 140.99 points to 12,732.93 and the FBM Ace retreated 111.07 details to five,127.22.

Sector-sensible, the Industrial Solutions and Companies Index inched down 2.53 factors to 130.27, the Economical Providers Index tanked 294.46 factors to 14,36.19 when the Plantation Index slipped 20.13 factors to six,789.61. — Bernama