Bursa Malaysia opens lower in line with global stocks money

KUALA LUMPUR, January 24 – Bursa Malaysia has declined today in line with weakness in global equity markets as China’s coronavirus outbreak affects sentiment ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday.

At 9:24 a.m., the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.27 points lower than yesterday’s closing price of 1,574.44 after falling 0.84 points at 1,573.60.

The overall market breadth of Bursa Malaysia was negative as losers rose between 200 and 145, while 201 points remained unchanged, 1,426 were not traded and 24 others were suspended.

The turnover amounted to 255.63 million shares with a value of RM 137.68 million.

According to PublicInvest Research, US stocks ended mixed on Thursday and recovered from the early losses as investors digested earnings reports. The World Health Organization’s decision not to declare the Chinese corona virus outbreak as a global emergency encouraged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 26.18 points at 29,160.09, but the S&P 500 Index closed up 3.79 points at 3,325.50 and the Nasdaq Composite Index rebounded to 18. 71 points to end at 9,402.48.

“Malaysian stocks have also impacted Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) overnight policy rate (OPR), which was reduced from three percent yesterday to 2.75 percent.

“In the region, stocks declined sharply, the China CSI 300 lost 3.1 percent, the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index 1.5 percent and the Japanese Nikkei 225 percent,” a note said.

Of the heavyweights on Bursa Malaysia, Maybank increased RM8.54 by three sen, Public Bank RM19.26 by 12 sen, Tenaga lost RM12.56 by 26 sen and Petronas Chemicals remained unchanged at RM6.93.

Among the active ingredients was Sapura Energy, which gave way by half a sen to 26.5 sen, Comintel rose by 16 sen to 25 sen and Supermax was four sen to 1.56 RM higher.

On the index side, the FBM Emas Index fell 5.93 points to 11,250.89, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 24.29 points to 11,959.02, and the FBMT 100 index fell 5.89 points to 11,036.57 FBM 70 was 24.06 points weaker at 14,206.03 and FBM Ace was added 60.06 points to 5,684.42.

In terms of the sector, the index for industrial products and services dropped 0.12 points to 152.36, the index for financial services rose 33.52 points to 15,132.33 and the plantation index lost 4.38 points to 7,449.39.

Bursa Malaysia and its derivatives are only traded for half a day and are closed today at 12:30 p.m. on the eve of the Chinese New Year holidays.

Trading will resume on Tuesday, January 28th. – Bernama