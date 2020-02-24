[bursa-malaysia-opens-lower-on-possible-political-realignment]

As at nine.47am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slid 21.70 points to 1,509.50 from Friday’s near of 1,531.20, immediately after opening 29.73 details reduced at one,501.47 this morning. — Photograph by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 ― Shares on Bursa Malaysia opened decreased these days, dominated by political uncertainties about the recent Pakatan Harapan-led authorities, dragging all indices down.

As at nine.47am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slid 21.70 factors to one,509.50 from Friday’s shut of 1,531.20, after opening 29.73 points lower at one,501.47 this early morning.

Losers led gainers by 767 to 64 on the broader market place, with 155 counters unchanged, 1,13 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 962.20 million shares really worth RM734.64 million.

AxiCorp’s chief sector strategist Stephen Innes reported uncertainties around the regional political landscape would weigh heavily on the regional industry these days.

“The market-by way of is anticipated to continue until eventually the dust settles. Nevertheless, the time body is unknown and as prolonged as it goes on, there is a high hazard of outflow in coming times,” he reported.

Vast majority of the major counters with government’s holdings traded lessen, these as Maybank and Tenaga Nasional which shed 8 sen to RM8.33 and RM12.70 respectively, Community Bank declined 26 sen to RM17.88, Hong Leng financial institution slipped 30 sen to RM15.02 and CIMB team fell 9 sen to RM4.91 and Petronas Chemical erased seven sen to RM6.38.

As for the major losers, consumer products recorded the most significant decline with Dutchlady declining RM1.22, F&N shed 46 sen to RM30.08, Ajinomoto contracted 28 sen to RM15.70, though Heineken dropped RM2.14 to RM28.90.

As for actives, MyE.G ongoing its downtrend losing two sen to RM1.28, Alam Maritim, Sapura Electricity and Powerwell all slipped five sen to 13.5 sen, 23 sen and 37 sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slipped 182.15 details to 10,783.46, the FBMT 100 Index declined 174.51 factors to 10,572.60 and FBM Ace get rid of 71.99 points to five,674.93.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index gave up 198.97 factors to 11,458.28 and FBM 70 dipped 316.39 points to 13,565.40.

Sector-intelligent, the Industrial Solutions and Providers Index eased one.96 details to 143.83, the Economic Products and services Index lose 184.97 points to 14,510.95 and the Plantation Index weakened 200.73 points to six,933.92. ― Bernama