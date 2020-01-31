Bursa Malaysia opens mixed money

At 9:20 a.m. the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 5.61 points on the previous day’s close of 1,545.59 after opening 1.34 points weaker at 1,544.25 points. – Bernama picture

KUALA LUMPUR, January 31 – Bursa Malaysia was mixed today in early trading as losses on small cap stocks outweighed the bargain hunt for index-linked stocks.

At 9:20 a.m. the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 5.61 points on the previous day’s close of 1,545.59 after opening 1.34 points weaker at 1,544.25 points.

The overall market breadth of Bursa Malaysia was negative as the losers outperformed the winners from 218 to 173, while 235 points remained unchanged, 1,365 were untraded and 77 others were suspended.

The turnover amounted to 335.84 million shares with a value of RM 174.99 million.

In a note, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said that bargain hunting activities could take precedence as the local stock market is likely to put the week on a stronger footing, although earnings are likely to be small as the leading index appears to be hitting 1,560.

“Since the support level with 1,550 keys cannot be defended, the default risk is 1,535 or even 1,500 psychological support levels,” it said.

Malacca Securities said that the lower liners and broader market shares could not build on their previous gains, which were largely driven by the sell-off of global stocks, and expects the weakness to continue for the time being as global stocks try to find stability.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank was one sen lower at RM 8.48, the public bank was flat at RM 18.90, Tenaga added eight sen to RM 12.56 and Petronas Chemicals was four sen lower at RM 6.41.

Avillion and Alam Maritim reduced sen to 15 sen and 14.5 sen, respectively, while the Impiana Hotel stayed flat at 2.5 sen.

In the index, the FBM Emas index rose by 28.21 points to 11,058.18, the FBM Emas Shariah index fell by 30.67 points to 11,743.68, the FBMT 100 index rose by 30.88 points to 10,857.66 the FBM 70 rose 5.19 points to 13,902.57 and the FBM Ace increased 1.98 points to 5,623.20.

In terms of the sector, the index for industrial products and services fell by 0.67 points to 146.55, the index for financial services rose by 53.92 points to 14,943.81 and the plantation index rose by 27.82 points to 7,184.53 to. – Bernama