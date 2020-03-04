[bursa-malaysia-opens-much-easier-but-rebounds-thereafter]

Bursa Malaysia opened less difficult but rebounded, continuing yesterday’s restoration. — Image by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Bursa Malaysia opened easier but rebounded thereafter, continuing yesterday’s recovery on the back of optimistic reaction to the Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Right away Plan Rate (OPR) fee cut, amid lingering COVID-19 fears.

At 9.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.18 points better at 1,479.82 from Tuesday’s close of 1,478.64.

At the opening bell, the FBM KLCI opened .31 points easier at 1,478.33.

Nevertheless, on the broader market, losers led gainers by 230 to 86, with 167 counters unchanged, one,515 untraded and 18 some others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 186.89 million shares really worth RM122.85 million.

In a notice currently, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd stated the FBM KLCI also took a cue from the firmer right away effectiveness of Wall Street but sentiment remained cautious on the developments more than the Covid-19.

In the meantime, BNM has declared a 25 foundation points charge cut to cushion the financial state from any related arising from the coronavirus which also contributed to the positive efficiency on the neighborhood bourse, it reported.

This marked the 2nd price minimize carried out by the BNM this yr, a move in line with dovish actions undertaken by several central banking companies throughout the globe.

“With volatility seems to be unabated following the slump on Wall Street overnight, the weakness may perhaps permeate to the regional bourse with key index likely to head to the assist found at the 1,455 stage.

“At the exact time, we remain cautious that any restoration will be mild with vital resistance on the area bourse pegged at the one,495 and 1,510 levels respectively,” it famous.

It added the conclusion of quarterly monetary reporting year also saw earnings expansion remained lacklustre, suggesting that the industry sentiment could remain downbeat around the foreseeable foreseeable future.

Between the heavyweights, Maybank acquired one sen to RM8.42, Tenaga included four sen to RM12.54 and CIMB greater six sen to RM4.56.

Community Lender slid two sen to RM17.74 while IHH was flat at RM5.60.

Of the actives, XOX, DGB Asia and Achieve Power warrant eased fifty percent-a-sen each individual to 3.5 sen, four.five sen and two sen respectively.

Careplus added just one sen to 28.5 sen and Vortex edged up 50 percent-a-sen to 8.five sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index eased 2.54 points to 10,428.70, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 11.59 points to 11,059.40, the FBM 70 fell 29.64 points to 12,701.67 and the FBM Ace slipped 34.49 points to five,214.51.

The FBMT 100 Index was .75 of a point far better at 10,253.76.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Solutions and Expert services Index slid .29 of a point to 132.05, the Plantation Index fell 50.45 points to 6,699.60 but the Money Services Index rebounded 24.31 points to 14,337.63. — Bernama