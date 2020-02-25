[bursa-malaysia-opens-reduced-on-political-uncertainties]

As at 9.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slid 7.46 details to 1,482.60 from yesterday’s sell-off which observed the index getting rid of two.68 for every cent or 41.14 factors at 1490.06 factors — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 ― Shares on Bursa Malaysia proceeds to lengthen its downtrend at the opening nowadays, amid probable realignment amid the country’s political forces next the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan-led government.

As at 9.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slid seven.46 points to one,482.60 from yesterday’s market-off which saw the index getting rid of 2.68 for every cent or 41.14 points at 1490.06 factors

On the broader sector, losers nevertheless have an upper hand compared to gainers 418 to 70 with 140 counters unchanged, one,375 untraded and 21 other individuals suspended.

Turnover amounted to 179.77 million shares worthy of RM110.76 million. ― Bernama