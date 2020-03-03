[Bursa Malaysia rebounds by .97pc at opening]

At 9.06am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 14.24 factors or .97 for every cent to 1,481.18 from yesterday’s shut of one,466.94. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 ― Bursa Malaysia reversed yesterday’s losses to open greater today, having the cue from the robust overnight rebound noticed in the Wall Street.

At 9.06am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 14.24 points or .97 per cent to 1,481.18 from yesterday’s shut of one,466.94.

At the opening bell, the FBM KLCI opened 9.36 details firmer at one,476.30.

Gainers led losers by 350 to 45 on the broader market, with 141 counters unchanged, 1,462 untraded and 18 other people suspended.

Turnover amounted to 280.02 million shares worth RM141.83 million.

In a take note right now, Maybank Expense Lender Exploration (Maybank IB) mentioned offered the solid overnight restoration on the Wall Avenue, cut price hunting could raise the present-day sombre mood in the domestic market.

“Technically, we be expecting the FBM KLCI to assortment involving one,450 and 1,500 now, whilst downside supports are revised to 1,450 and 1,435,” it reported.

Anticipations that policymakers would move to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the world wide financial system experienced sent the overnight Wall Street to snap its 7-day dropping streak and rebound by 4.6 per cent.

Amid the heavyweights, Maybank obtained three sen to RM8.42, Tenaga added six sen to RM12.56, General public Financial institution bagged 32 sen to RM17.40, IHH was two sen firmer at RM5.70 and CIMB elevated 4 sen to RM4.64.

Of the actives, electrical power shares like Sapura Electrical power, Bumi Armada and KNM gathered one particular sen each to 17 sen, 32 sen and 21 sen, respectively, while Avillion and Pansar have been unchanged at 16 sen and 64.five sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 112.88 points to 10,467.49, the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 109.93 points to 11,128.64 although the FBMT 100 Index was 108.04 factors superior at 10,282.51.

The FBM 70 state-of-the-art 172.79 details to 12,817.34 and the FBM Ace perked 78.12 factors to 5,336.56.

Sector-clever, the Industrial Products and solutions and Providers Index edged up one.46 points to 132.39, the Fiscal Providers Index rebounded 142.53 details to 14,291.25 and the Plantation Index strengthened 34. factors to six,753.48. ― Bernama