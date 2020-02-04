Bursa Malaysia recovers from bargain hunt | money

At 9:12 a.m., the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.39 percent or 6.04 points from yesterday’s closing price of 1,521.95 to 1,527.99. – Picture of Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Bursa Malaysia recovered to open up new markets due to new bargain hunting activities following the recent oversold condition due to fears of the new 2019 Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

At 9:12 a.m., the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.39 percent or 6.04 points from yesterday’s closing price of 1,521.95 to 1,527.99.

The benchmark opened 6.37 points firmer at 1,528.32.

In the broader market, winners outperformed losers by 253 to 88, with 177 points unchanged, 1,443 not traded, and 21 others suspended.

The turnover amounted to 225.40 million shares with a value of RM 114.27 million.

In a note, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said that although mild bargain hunting activity has emerged, the recovery may be mild for the time being in the absence of new evidence, while the 2019-nCoV outbreak remains unresolved.

“Given the circumstances, we believe that sales will decrease in the short term and the losses could be cushioned by new bargain hunting activities.

“On the other hand, the 1,515 level should offer more firm support, followed by the 1,500 level. The resistances are now 1,535 and 1,550, “it is said.

Under the heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals rose eight sen to RM6.24, HLFG 20 sen to RM16.36, Petronas Dagangan 26 sen to RM22.36, Hartalega six sen to RM5.86 and IHH five sen to RM5.70 ,

Of the active ingredients, the AirAsia Group fell by six sen to 1.22 RM, the Euro Holdings rose by 1.5 sen to 20.5 sen and the Binasat by 2.5 sen to 41 sen.

The top winners, F & N, rose by 46 sen to RM 32.90, Kesm increased by 26 sen to RM 9.51 and Petronas Dagangan followed.

In the index, the FBM Emas index rose by 43.96 points to 10,852.48, the FBM Emas Shariah index by 48.53 points to 11,511.38 and the FBMT 100 index by 40.80 points to 10,664.90.

The FBM 70 was 13.021.33, 46.02 points weaker and the FBM Ace recovered with 81.94 points to 5,415.30.

In terms of the sector, the index for industrial products and services rose by 0.77 points to 143.01, the index for financial services improved by 55.43 points to 14,712.91 and the plantation index improved by 17.84 points to 7,094 , 66th – Bernama