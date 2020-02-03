Bursa Malaysia remains lower money across the board in the morning

In the broader market, losers led the winners with 751 to 129, with 259 remaining unchanged, 821 not traded, and 21 others suspended. – Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, February 3 – Bursa Malaysia remained broadly lower earlier this morning, tracking global stocks that were down as investors remained cautious about the outbreak of the novel corona virus (2019-nCoV), analysts said.

At 11:00 a.m., the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 5.10 points to 1,525.96 from the close on Friday (1,531.06).

The reference index opened 8.92 points more easily at 1,522.14.

In the broader market, losers led the winners with 751 to 129, with 259 remaining unchanged, 821 not traded, and 21 others suspended.

The turnover amounted to 1.97 billion shares worth RM 993.21 million.

AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said the Chinese central bank’s announcement that it will deliver 1.2 trillion yuan ($ 174 billion) of liquidity to financial markets through reverse repo operations has got off to an orderly start Allows trading in the republican market.

“In the Asian context, however, the big question is the currency market and possible outflows, as well as the review of economic reality.

“With China’s industrial complex standing still for another week, it is difficult to view these events through anything other than a negative economic lens,” he said.

He said the adverse effects would cross China’s border and likely cascade around the world.

Among the heavyweights, Malaysia’s airports fell 1.63 percent or 11 sen to 6.63 RM due to concerns about the spread of nCoV in 2019.

Dialog Group lowered six sen to RM3.21, Axiata dropped seven sen to RM4.23, Sime Darby Plantation lowered eight sen to RM4.99 and Top Glove lowered nine sen to RM5.76.

Among the active ingredients, Bumi Armada recovered by half a sen to 36 sen, Sapura Energy reduced half a sen to 24 sen and Vivocom was flat in two sen.

Among the top losers, Nestle dropped RM1.00 to RM143.30, Dutch Lady lost 68 sen to RM40.32 and F&N contracted 48 sen to RM32.38.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 70.67 points to 10,819.45, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 95.80 points to 11,456.90, the FBMT 100 index dropped 63.66 points to 10,639.93 FBM 70 was 196.30 points weaker at 13,455.20 and the FBM Ace gave up 93.81 points to 5,283.41.

In terms of the sector, the index for industrial products and services fell by 1.17 points to 142.14, the index for financial services fell by 48.09 points to 14,734.17 and the plantation index fell by 94.01 points to 7,049.61 , – Bernama

